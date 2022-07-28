SEBRING — Arthur Ward and Ruth King just saw the completion of a 17-year dream on Wednesday: They formally took possession of a new home.
They joined a dozen and a half related family members and family in spirit through Habitat for Humanity, which had helped them build and qualify for their new home at 1373 Inspiration Drive in Sebring.
“I just kept up my faith and here I am,” said Ward, a retired U.S. Army veteran who compared the journey to driving down the road and keeping gasoline in the tank. “We never gave up. We would just keep applying.”
“I just want to thank Habitat for their help,” Ward said. “I’ve waited so long for this.”
King, who along with her husband had been volunteering at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore in downtown Sebring, thanked staff and volunteers with the organization for the opportunity to build the home.
Habitat for Humanity of Highlands County Executive Director Blair Pakowski, quoting Howard Thurman, said “Don’t ask what the world needs. Ask what makes you come alive, and go do it. Because the world needs people who have come alive.”
Pakowski said she had rarely seen joy of the type King displayed when she pushed shopping carts, loudly, through the store to stock up shelves.
King said she was surprised and pleased that Pakowski knew her name. After a while, on days she wasn’t at the store, people would ask where she was.
Thankful as she was for the home, which she and Ward closed on last week, she said she still couldn’t move in until they got a blessing on it.
Habitat for Humanity Board Chair Rev. Ronald De Genaro Jr. led the blessing, with all those present laying hands on the house, painted “watermelon punch” pink.
It’s one of four houses painted tropical colors that Habitat has been building this year at Mason’s Ridge, with help from various sponsors. This house was sponsored by Heartland National Bank. CEO James “Jim” Clinard said Ward, coincidentally, laid brick for the bank when it was built 35 years ago.
“It’s an honor to be part of this,” Clinard said.
Ward’s daughters, Jennifer Bryan and Gwendolyn Brown, attended Wednesday’s home dedication. Brown said her father had waited a long time for this, and it was good to see him finally get into a new house.
Habitat for Humanity Office Coordinator Kizzy Mu’min presented the couple with a hand-sewn quilt as a reminder of God’s love that wraps around them.
“This comes from God,” Mu’min said. “Wrap up in it and you’ll know everything is going to be all right.”
Families and individuals in need of decent, affordable housing apply for home ownership with their local Habitat for Humanity, and the local affiliate’s selection committee chooses prospective homeowners based on their level of need, willingness to work with Habitat toward that goal and their ability to pay a mortgage through an affordable payment plan.
Habitat.org also states that Habitat’s home buyers invest hundreds of hours of their own labor, called “sweat equity,” by working alongside volunteers and other Habitat homeowners at home building sites and/or at the ReStore or main office.