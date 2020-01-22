The small, neatly kept stack of air mail letters from the 1940’s were Mom’s treasure … World War II letters from my father-in-law, Ray, to his sweetheart, Martina. After the war, she would become his bride.
Mutual acquaintances introduced them through the mail and a romance blossomed. This beautiful flower of love kept this soldier going in the deepest, darkest days of his service to his country.
As my husband Ken and I read the letters Dad had written to Mom, we could almost feel the brush of hope that her letters instilled in him.
At home, she would run to the mailbox each day looking and hoping for some word from Ray. There were days and weeks when the mailbox was empty and she could only hope he was OK.
In those days, mail was censored and carefully scrutinized. (I recall my mom saying some letters from her brothers actually had words and phrases cut out).
The U.S. Postal Service knew the importance of each letter that passed through the carrier’s hands. I can imagine it made his day to deliver these long-awaited letters.
Years later, I became the recipient of my mother-in-law’s faithful letters. She would write to me a few times a month. It may sound archaic to some, but I loved finding a hand-written letter from Mom in my mailbox.
In turn, I would write back and catch her up on our family’s goings-on. Letter writing was also shared between me and my cousin and my best friend. That was the way of it then … and, truth be told, I miss it.
How inspiring that God has chosen this way to communicate with us. Through many authors and personalities, the Holy Spirit inspired God’s love letter. In it, we learn his plan of salvation, his heart of love and justice and his desire for us to know him.
Just like the letters we wrote told stories of everyday life, much awaited news or words of wisdom, God’s letter to us tells of the lives of many people and how his purposes unfold.
God’s Word is truth and it is here we read these words as seen in John 3:16 NKJV, “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.”
From heaven’s throne room … to a manger bed … to a cross, tomb and resurrection … Jesus provided the way for us to be part of his forever family. As we await Jesus’ return, hope is kept alive. Selah
Jan Merop, a columnist with the Highlands News-Sun for 30 years, resided in Sebring for 28 years; now living in North Carolina. Visit her blog Journeying with Jan @ pauseandconsider.net