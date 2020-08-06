Can you remember yourself some 30 years ago? A lot can happen in three decades. For me it included maturing into a genuine adult from the crazy kid who only thought she knew what was what. Young and headstrong, I learned along the way what all those adults were shaking their heads about long ago. They already knew what my spouse and I would eventually discover. Marriage takes a lot of work to keep it real.
Foolish or not, we wed young and began learning about life and each other. Most of it has been good, though I am sure there are parts we might prefer to have skipped over or done better. Regardless, we stayed the course and that is quite remarkable.
I am thankful that even during our most selfish times we didn’t give up. Like night and day, we complement and clash, depending on the issue or concern of the moment. What a challenge it is to live with someone so different than yourself. They say you should marry your best friend, but whether your partner is your other half or from another planet, struggles have a way of honing and smoothing rough edges which would never be polished otherwise.
When two people come together, you must offer more than you sometimes want to but not expect more than you probably should. If you are thinking about getting married, read that again and let it sink in. It takes about the first 30 years or so I think to get it right. Or maybe I am just a slow learner. God knows my spouse and I have spent a whole bunch of time educating ourselves along the way because marriage flows better when you know your spouse thoroughly.
While we have poured a whole bunch of energy into this thing, no one can keep the party rocking all day every day. Even so, we always come back and patch up the rough parts. If this were a superpower, we would represent for sure. On those days when trust and grace must trump understanding and personal preferences, thank your spouse for giving in. I am sure you appreciate it because you already know how hard it is to do.
Maintaining your identity along with building a marriage and family amidst life responsibilities equal days where an “us” may not exist. In those times, stay the course. Troubles come and go, offering a chance to figure each other out and grow a little bit more. Life changes and eventually moments untethered by so many demands will surface. Grab them and enjoy the heck out of them because some years they are fleeting.
When you consider the vows that are spoken, whether time honored or personally penned, the promises seem so simple when desire is earnest. The real key is remembering those proclamations when your will and emotions say otherwise. Falling in love feels natural and easy. Staying committed when it is not butterflies and rainbows is a whole other story, but it too can have a happy ending after all. Decide to be the spouse you always wanted and then get busy.
Thank you, Mr. Harris, for all this and much, much more. Yin to my Yang, I would pick you again.