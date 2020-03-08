Brittany Guadino of Keller Williams was named the Heartland Association of Realtors Rookie of the Year for 2019.
The award closed out a stellar 2019 for Guadino, who logged more than $3 million in sales while also dedicating countless hours to help the Heartland Association of Realtors by serving on several committees, as well as continuing her education by earning several designations during the year.
Considering that real estate is just one of two jobs for Guadino, her success is even more amazing. She also runs a property preservation company in addition to being a wife and mother.
“It has been a long time since we have seen the drive and motivation that Brittany possesses,” said Mandy Elliott of the Elliott Team at Keller Williams Realty. “She is a phenomenal agent who always goes the extra mile for her clients. She prides herself on attention to detail and communication with her clients.
“When Brittany came to Keller Williams, she was on a mission to become an expert in this field. I have had the opportunity to take her under my wing and mentor her. I couldn’t be more proud of her and work ethic. Anyone who gets the chance to work with Brittany is very fortunate and is in excellent hands.”
You can contact Brittany Guadino at 863-243-2161 or visitbrittanygaudino.kwrealty.com/ for more information.