SEBRING — On the heels of Nurse’s Week (May 6-12), it is appropriate to recognize a very special nurse – Monica Kelly. Nothing can stop Kelly from helping her patients, not even when her own life was threatened by cancer.
Kelly, a registered nurse who holds a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree, has been a nurse with AdventHealth for 18 years, the last seven years in the Emergency Room. In total, Kelly has been a nurse for 24 years and it’s the only thing she has ever wanted to do.
“I don’t recall a time where I didn’t want to be a nurse. From the age of 5, I just always wanted to be a nurse,” Kelly said. “I like health care. I like helping people. I like the career, you know, there’s so many things you can do. You’re a nurse, but you can do a variety of things. I thought that was very interesting, but it is pretty much because I want to take care of people and give back to my community.”
Ironically, Kelly started her career in oncology, working with doctors at MD Anderson Cancer Center. While she loves the ER, oncology is where her heart is.
“I love the ER, it’s exciting. It’s very rewarding on a quick basis, but my heart and my love has always been with adult oncology,” Kelly said. “There is nothing more rewarding than seeing someone and taking them through that journey. You know, to be able to do that with someone is an amazing thing. I think of it as a gift, I really do. I think it’s a wonderful thing. But I do love the ER, it’s a lot of fun. I’ve learned so much. It’s such a wonderful place to work.”
On Halloween 2017, Kelly was diagnosed with an aggressive breast cancer while at work.
“I felt a lump,” she said. “I didn’t think much of it. I had just had a mammogram two years prior. I went and I had the mammogram and they immediately took me to the ultrasound.”
Kelly was grateful to those coworkers who were there with her that day and afterward.
“I was at work, which was nice. The people I know in ultrasound were there, and they helped me get through it,” Kelly said.
She spoke specifically of Peggy, a wonderful person. “She’s still there now to this day. When they did the ultrasound, they didn’t have the biopsy yet, but they knew immediately that it was not good. It was a pretty aggressive cancer and I could just see it written on their face. Peggy helped me through the whole thing and so did the rest of my co-workers.”
At first, Kelly did not tell many people about her HER-2 triple positive inflammatory breast cancer diagnosed in late stage 2. She told her children, Lauren and Emily, who both attend Sebring High School. Her boyfriend, Kevin Hall, was amazingly supportive during her fight with cancer.
“They took it. My kids really were amazing. Even to this day, I can’t believe how strong they’ve been through everything,” Kelly said.
She kept her diagnosis private from her patients and most coworkers for as long as possible.
“I didn’t tell them at the beginning, but it was very obvious. I mean, you can only hide it so long,” she said. “They knew that I really didn’t want to talk too much about it. That I didn’t want any sympathy or pity. I just wanted to be treated like everybody else and they did.”
During treatment, Kelly said, sometimes she couldn’t finish a shift and had to go home but her coworkers always covered for her. Once she got an infection and was hospitalized for four days. She was glad to have friendly faces taking care of her.
“Michelle Delaney was my nurse who’s now one of my coworkers in the ER who I love,” Kelly said. “My coworkers took care of me when I was there. I’ll never forget the doctors too.”
Six rounds of chemotherapy, a bilateral mastectomy and reconstruction later, and she is feeling healthy.
“They’re saying I’m great. I get checkups every six months. And it looks really good. I’m still on a tamoxifen for another year. And then they’re gonna cut me loose,” Kelly said.
Without her friends, family and even neighbors, like Kathy Mazzey and Marie Marino, in her corner, Kelly’s fight would have been much harder. Some coworkers, like Karie Name, were able donate some of their vacation time so Kelly didn’t have to worry as much about her finances.
Kelly considers her coworkers extended family.
“I don’t know how I got through some of this, but God was with me every step of the way. My perseverance to keep going were my children and the people around me,” Kelly said.