Highlands County has talent. That has never been more evident than with the debut album from Kelly Wayne titled “Only You.” The 10 songs on the contemporary Christian CD were written and sung by Wayne and released on Good Friday (April 7), just in time for Easter.
“I wanted to honor the Lord with my first fruits, because he was the first fruits of the living. So, I tried to plan for that,” Wayne said.
Fans of Casting Crowns and Third Day will love this album and be thrilled to know such a talent is local. Wayne has his own sound but his voice is reminiscent of Casting Crown’s John Mark Hall and Third Day’s Mac Powell.
The songs are straight from Wayne’s heart and he bared his soul with the lyrics. The album got its start out of tragedy. Wayne’s step-father, Wayne Garrison, was diagnosed with lung cancer in December 2021 and it would take his life about a month later.
He wrote a song about his father’s spiritual journey with God before his death.
“He was a tough guy, he had a tough life and worked hard but he was kind like a rattlesnake,” Wayne recalled. “You didn’t know, is he gonna strike?”
Garrison opted not to have treatment for the cancer because he had seen others suffer through it.
“We were able to watch the hand of God just kind of move through the last few weeks of his life and, and change a man that was a rattlesnake into a dove,” Wayne said. “I was able to capture that in a song that’s on that album, called “Hand in Hand with Christ.”
“I got to spend the last day with my dad cognitively,” Wayne said. “It was 50-something years in the making.”
Wayne thought the song was special and entered it into the “Song Writer of the Year” contest. The judges must have felt it was a special song too as it went to the semifinals. Wayne researched the contest and found the popular Christian band For King and Country won the award in the past.
After Wayne’s step-dad died, his mother Vickie was also diagnosed with lung cancer. He said the time preceding his mom’s death was a time of emotional healing for the family. His only regret was he was not there when his mother drew her last breath. Wayne sees his time with his parents before they died as a blessing. She died in July. A friend told Wayne he wrote a good song for his dad and he’d better write one for his mom. “Castle Far Away” was the song he wrote for her. The lyrics came about because he wasn’t with his mother as she drew her last breath.
Wayne said sometimes the Lord “downloads” the lyrics to him, like when writing his father’s song. Other times, the inspiration can come from a scene and the words start to flow.
Wayne plays the guitar and piano. Chris Sligh, who came in 10th place on Season 6 of American Idol, produced the album. The men became friends on social media and the rest was history.
The second song on the album, “Just Like the Rain,” came from losing his tire business in Las Vegas and his marriage. He had to learn to depend on his Savior to get through his losses, he said. He would also have to learn to forgive.
“God was beginning to walk me through the season learning how to forgive,” Wayne said. “ And, you know, that it’s easier to book a flight over the Serengeti, jump out of an airplane, parachute down, tackle a rhinoceros and pull a tooth than to forgive. But God, in His beautiful grace and love, walked me right through to the whole thing.”
Wayne has definitely found his way back.
Wayne is also known as Kelly Pearce off stage. He is the owner and operator of RNR Tire Express in Sebring. He is also a co-pastor of a church in Pakistan called Spiritual Life Ministry that supplies wells for clean drinking water. He has three children – Kelly, 30; Kandhal, 28, and Collin, 23.
Because of his daily banking at SunTrust, now Truist, he was friends with three of the five women who were executed there in January 2019. He dedicated the song “Just Like the Rain” to them.
Other songs on the album are “Only You”; “Jesus, You Died for Me”; “Where You Found Me”’ “The Devil Can’t Keep Me Down”; “In the Arms of Jesus” and “Mercy and Grace.”
The CDs can be found at kellywayne.com. Wayne said he does not charge for the CD but would accept a donation to the church. There is a link on his website.