SEBRING — Delray Daedon Kendrick, 42, of Sebring, was arrested just before 2 a.m. on April 2 by Highlands County Sheriff’s Office deputies. He is being charged with selling marijuana, carrying a concealed firearm, possession of a weapon/ammo by a convicted felon, possession of drug equipment, drugs-sell in a structure or vehicle known to sell drugs.
According to the arrest report, a deputy with the Tactical Anti-Crime Team was patrolling the area of Cleveland Road and Sebring Parkway. He observed a silver Chevrolet that failed to yield to oncoming traffic before leaving the parking lot of an eatery and change lanes without signaling on Memorial Drive. The deputy performed a traffic stop.
There were several people in the car and Kendrick was the driver. The deputy wrote that he approached the car and noticed Kendrick’s sweater and shirt were raised in the front and he saw a clip from a holster in the waistband.
Kendrick told the deputy that he did not have a concealed weapon permit and it was just a holster. Because of the smell of “raw” cannabis from the car, the deputy asked about a medical cannabis card. No one had one. With the occupants out of the car, the deputy patted down Kendrick because of the holster, according to the report.
The deputy wrote he felt a bag in his pants that “appeared” to be money. Another deputy with a K-9 arrived and gave a positive alert to the vehicle. The arrest report shows while this was happening, Kendrick received a hug by a passenger in the car and the deputy heard a bag crinkling. He wrote Kendrick had a large amount of money ($130) in his hands and his pockets were inside out. The K-9 alerted to the person and two bags of what would test to be cannabis was on her person.
The cannabis was packaged in different baggies consistent with selling, the report said.
In addition, a 9mm handgun was found under the front passenger seat and the person who was sitting there said Kendrick gave it to her upon being pulled over. The gun was reported stolen out of St. Lucie County.