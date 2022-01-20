Kenilworth Boulevard needs attention
Kenilworth Boulevard from Sebring east is a disgrace to our county. The race track, airport and industrial park draw in large numbers of visitors that travel this road. What kind of an impression do they get of Highlands County and Sebring as they bounce over pot holes, uneven pavement and rough patches on Kenilworth?
Considering the amount of money these people bring into our county, their first impression should be a good one and this road certainly does not accomplish that. Our county commissioners and the Sebring TDC should make this a priority for major improvement.
Duane Schultz
Lake Placid