SEBRING — Highlands County will memorialize Penny Ogg next month when they rename the Kenilworth building in her memory.
The building houses the annex for the Supervisor of Elections Office and headquarters for Highlands County Fire Rescue. The Elections annex serves as the early voting site for Highlands County elections.
The event will be 9:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 8, at 4500 Kenilworth Blvd., with cake and refreshments to follow the ceremony.
Remembered as one of the county’s true leaders, Ogg died on Sept. 5, 2021, a beloved mother, wife, grandmother, sister, daughter and Supervisor of Elections.
“We lost the shining star from our office,” Supervisor of Elections Karen Healy said at the time, prior to being named Ogg’s successor. “We are deeply saddened at the loss of Penny Ogg.”
The Highlands County Supervisor of Elections website states that Ogg moved to Sebring in 1991 and began working with the Highlands County Supervisor of Elections office as a poll worker trainer in 2004.
She worked her way up to the early voting coordinator in 2006, and was elected Supervisor of Elections in 2012 after Joe Campbell retired from the post.
In 2015, Ogg completed her Master Florida Certified Election Professional (MFCEP) degree. She was a proud graduate of 2014 Leadership Highlands. She was known for running fair and transparent elections.
She showed her passion for voting often at outreaches within the community, educating residents on the importance of participation in representative democracy. She would often show great patience in explaining every nuance of the voting process to anyone, and proved instrumental in getting residents registered to vote.
Ogg took particular interest in youth who would soon serve as new voters, bringing poll workers to help with high school homecoming king and queen elections.
In eight years as Supervisor of Elections, Ogg’s office had the reputation for well-run and fair elections that never miscounted votes. Although many people view 2021 as a “year off” for her and her staff, having conducted general elections the previous year with preparation in the works for this year’s gubernatorial election, Healy said a supervisor of elections never has a slow year.
“We’re constantly doing tasks,” Healy said, including such matters and updating voter registration rolls and preparing for local contests. Healy credits Ogg with keeping the staff and voter rolls ready for each new election.
“She trained us well. She made sure we all had our professional certifications,” Healy said.