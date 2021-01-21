The Friends of the Kenilworth Lodge will be meeting in the front parking lot of the Kenilworth Lodge on the third Thursday each month of 2021 from 10-11 a.m.
Discussion topics for this year’s meetings, in celebration of the 100th anniversary of Highlands County with Sebring as its county seat, will be the history of the family of George Sebring from the 1770s to the founding of Sebring, Florida at January’s meeting and will continue to move through the years culminating in December with the current year and looking to the future.
For more information about Friends of the Kenilworth Lodge and/or to become a member, call 863-659-1640 or send an email to jorjaleigh17@gmail.com.
Georgia Eshelman
Founder
Friends of the Kenilworth Lodge