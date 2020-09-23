As the membership of the Friends of the Kenilworth Lodge continues to grow, memories are shared and concerns for the future of the Kenilworth Lodge are voiced.
The founders of Sebring, Florida had this hotel built to host guests from Florida, all of the other states, and from other countries as well.
Many different people have owned and/or operated the Kenilworth Lodge from 1916 to April of 2016.
The Kenilworth Lodge has been on the National Register of Historic Buildings since June 15, 2000. The Stewarts worked for three years on the application process. This family came to the Kenilworth Lodge as managers. They leased the site from the family who owned it until they purchased it in 1995.
Various members of The Friends of the Kenilworth Lodge talk of how the Kenilworth Lodge was during the Stewart years. More people were employed Weddings were celebrated. Dances were hosted.
On Jan. 1, during the Stewart years, hotel reservations at The Kenilworth Lodge for the 12 hours of Sebring would open. By Jan. 2, all of the 100-plus rooms would be reserved. High school reunions were celebrated at The Kenilworth Lodge.
It is the hope of the members of The Friends of the Kenilworth Lodge that it will come back to life in the near future.
In the 1920s, after a New Yorker and an Ohioian owned the Kenilworth Lodge briefly, a group of Sebring businessmen paid $1 million to return The Kenilworth Lodge to local ownership.
It has been reported that the cost of necessary repairs to bring The Kenilworth Lodge up to code, which would allow it to be reopened, is significantly less than $1 million.
If the Kenilworth Lodge is not attended to, it will be lost to this community, county, state, and nation.
Georgia Lee Eshelman
A founder of The Friends of the Kenilworth Lodge