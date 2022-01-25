Kenilworth problem is joint venture
In response to the letter written by Duane Schultz on Jan. 20, 2022 that Kenilworth Boulevard needs attention, I agree 100%. Of course this letter was published on a day there is no physical paper.
This is a county maintained road. For the past three years I have emailed the county regarding this road. There is always some lame excuse and song and dance. So basically here is the story … it is a joint venture with FDOT that is funded under FDOT’s Small County Road Assistance Program.
Now keep in mind the paving is set to begin the end of January 2022. The paving will only go as far as Mini Ranch Road and will take seven months to complete. A 30-day hiatus will be put in place to accommodate the race in March.
All of this is just ridiculous. Spending millions on the Sebring Parkway Phase 1, 2 and 3 is much more important – a road that goes nowhere and benefits very few people.
So, long story short, a portion of the road will get paved starting the end of the month. Obviously, there will not be a smooth road transition from one surface to another as there never is. Don’t expect miracles.
Brigitte Riello
Sebring