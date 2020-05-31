Kenneth Eberle
Kenneth Eberle, 94, of Avon Park, Florida died Thrusday afternoon, May 21, 2020 at Fairway Pines. A native of The Bronxs, New York, he moved here in 1965 from Johnson City, Tennessee. Ken served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He graduated in 1951 from East Tennessee State University with a bachelor’s degree in education and retired in 1993 after teaching for 30 years with the Highlands County School Board. Ken loved music and was always a music teacher at heart, having been the director of the Glee Club at Avon Park High School. He was in several music groups, including a Dixieland Band, Jazz Band, Big Band and church orchestra. After retiring, he and his wife Nancy enjoyed traveling and being involved in the Elder Hostile Program.
He was preceded in death by his wife of almost 60 years, Nancy, in 2014. He is survived by his son, Michael Eberle of St. Augustine, Florida; daughter, Jane (Roger) Carnes of Fort Collins, Colorado; three granddaughters and three great-grandsons.
He was interred at Lakeview Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are with Fountain Funeral Home, Avon Park.