Severe Weather Appalachia

Teresa Reynolds sits exhausted as members of her community clean the debris from their flood ravaged homes in Ogden Hollar at Hindman, Ky., Saturday, July 30, 2022.

 TIMOTHY D. EASLEY/AP PHOTO

PRESTONBURG, Ky. — At least 25 people died — including four children — when torrential rains swamped towns across Appalachia, Kentucky’s governor said Saturday.

Gov. Andy Beshear said the number would likely rise significantly and it could take weeks to find all the victims of the record flash flooding.

