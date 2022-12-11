Kentucky Tornadoes

Brandon Clark, behind, injured from the tornado, returns to his destroyed home for the first time with Laura Shepherd, Tyler Shepherd, left, and his wife Georgialee Clark, behind in the aftermath of tornadoes that tore through the region, in Dawson Springs, Ky., Dec. 15, 2021.

 GERALD HERBERT/AP FILE PHOTO

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Chris Bullock has a lot to be grateful for as she decorates her new home for Christmas, after spending much of the past year in a camper with her family.

One year ago Saturday, a massive tornado obliterated wide swaths of her Kentucky hometown of Dawson Springs, leaving her homeless after a terrifying night of death and destruction.

Recommended for you