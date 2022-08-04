Kenya Election Preview

A man pushes a bicycle past campaign posters for Kenyan presidential candidate Raila Odinga, referred to affectionately as “Baba”, the Swahili word for “father”, and his running mate Martha Karua, in the low-income Kibera neighborhood of Nairobi, Kenya Friday, July 29, 2022.

 BRIAN INGANGA/AP PHOTO

NAIROBI, Kenya — In the shadow of a glossy, thousand-dollar campaign billboard, one of many across Kenya’s capital, street vendors struggle to make even 200 shillings ($1.68) a day and often pocket none.

Kenya’s Aug. 9 election is ripping open the scars of inequality and corruption as East Africa’s economic hub chooses a successor to President Uhuru Kenyatta. The vastly rich son of the country’s founding leader, Kenyatta has deflected graft allegations by calling for transparency but done little in a decade in power to enable it.

Recommended for you