LAKE PLACID — Six months ago, Kerry Lanier was full of energy and excited about planning to build a new home with her husband, Jon Lanier. But God had other plans. Kerry passed away on Nov. 1, 2020.
Kerry was well known in Lake Placid, especially at Lake Placid Middle School, where she had been a teacher and the Dean. She was also active in FFA and 4H. In fact, she couldn’t part with the goats her son Garrett and daughter Aubrey showed at the Highlands County Fair. So, she kept them and continued to raise them herself.
Prior to her teaching career, she was a law enforcement officer for over 16 years, including time as a reserve officer for the Lake Placid Police Department.
Throughout her life Kerry was very close to her cousin, Theresa Sutter. They grew up together, graduated from Coral Springs High School together, and kept in touch on a regular basis. So, Sutter, who now lives in Idaho Falls, Idaho, came to Kerry’s funeral and arranged to start a scholarship fund in Kerry’s name. Since Kerry had been a member of the Lake Placid Woman’s Club, the scholarship was set up as a partnership with the club.
Donations to the fund made it possible for the Kerry Lanier Memorial Scholarship to be awarded at the Lake Placid High School scholarship night held April 29. The criteria for the scholarship was that the recipient would be a student wishing to go into a vocational program.
The Lake Placid Woman’s Club committee chose Jazmin Parra as the student who best fit that criteria. Jazmin’s essay was impressive because it expressed her goal of becoming a cosmetologist and attending South Florida State College in Avon Park. What the committee didn’t know during the selection process was that Kerry’s mother had been a beautician for over 25 years, and her grandmother for over 40 years. This pleased Sutter and Kerry’s family.
Jazmin also received a recommendation from a teacher at LPHS who praised her for being an honors student and being active in sports and various clubs.
So, on the night of the scholarship awards, Theresa Sutter flew in from Idaho to present Jazmin with a $500 award. Alongside Sutter were Kerry’s daughter Aubrey and Kerry’s sister Darcy Jacobs. Many other family members were in the audience. Kerry’s son, Garrett, is in the US Coast Guard and was not able to come home.
Sutter and the Lake Placid Woman’s Club plan to make the Kerry Lanier Memorial Scholarship an annual event. Anyone wishing to contribute to the fund can call 863-465-3838.
By the way, Kerry Lanier was my daughter.