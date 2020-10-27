ARLINGTON, Texas — As much as Clayton Kershaw has dominated hitters throughout a glittering career, he has not silenced those who cite his lack of baseball’s ultimate accomplishment.
With a gritty performance, plus one particular delivery home that will long be remembered, he hushed the skeptics and moved the Los Angeles Dodgers within a victory of their first World Series title since 1988.
“He’s a phenomenal pitcher on the biggest stage,” reliever Blake Treinen said after Kershaw beat the Tampa Bay Rays for the second time in six days, a 4-2 win Sunday night that gave the Dodgers a 3-2 Series lead. “I think a lot of credit goes to what he’s been able to do in this World Series for us.”
Kershaw even prevented the Rays from stealing the tying run.
Los Angeles was clinging to a one-run lead with runners at the corners and two outs in the fourth inning, and Kevin Kiermaier at the plate.
The great left-hander had raised both hands over his head in his instantly recognizable stretch position when he heard first baseman Max Muncy scream: “Step off! Step off! Step off!”
“Instinctually, I kind of did it,” Kershaw recalled.
He coolly and quickly backed off the rubber and calmly threw to catcher Austin Barnes, who grabbed the ball and got his mitt down on Manuel Margot’s outstretched hand while the runner’s helmet tumbled off and cut his own lip.
Tampa Bay rarely threatened again.
Kershaw’s formidable resume has lacked two of the most satisfying achievements: a win deep in the World Series and a championship ring. He has one and lifted himself and his team to the verge of the second.
Mookie Betts and Corey Seager sparked a two-run first inning, and Joc Pederson and Muncy homered off long-ball prone Tyler Glasnow, whose 100 mph heat got burned.
His scraggly dark brown hair dangling with sweat, Kershaw was cruising when Dodgers manager Dave Roberts removed the 32-year-old in favor of right-handed reliever Dustin May after getting two outs on two pitches in the sixth inning.
The mostly pro-Dodgers fans in the pandemic-reduced crowd of 11,437 booed when Roberts walked to the mound, well aware of what happened with the bullpen the previous night, when closer Kenley Jansen wasted a ninth-inning lead in a stunning 8-7 loss.
No matter that some LA players tried to convince Roberts to leave in Kershaw, he was gone.
“Fans, players get caught up in emotion, and I’m emotional, but I still have to have clarity on making decisions,” Roberts said. “I can’t get caught up in fans’ reactions.”
Those boos quickly turned to cheers as the Los Angeles rooters saluted Kershaw, a three-time NL Cy Young Award winner, as he walked to the dugout. Kershaw improved to 13-12 in postseason play, including 4-1 this year.
May, Victor Gonzalez and Treinen combined for two-hit scoreless relief. May got five outs, and Gonzalez stranded a pair of runners in the eighth by retiring Randy Arozarena and Brandon Lowe on flyouts.
“It’s way more stressful watching than pitching,” Kershaw said.
He has been joined in the postseason bubble environment by wife Ellen, 5-year-old daughter Cali, nearly 4 Charley and 9-month-old Cooper, making this October run most memorable.
“Any dad just wants their kids to be proud of them,” Kershaw said. “Cali told me she was tonight, so I’ll take that for sure.”
The Kershaws make their offseason home in the Dallas area.
Tony Gonsolin will start for the Dodgers today, when Game 2 starter Blake Snell pitches for Tampa Bay.
This is the first time since 1997 that teams have alternated wins in the first five games.