Kevin M. Skeeles
Kevin M. Skeeles passed away at Lawnwood Regional Medical Center in Fort Pierce, Florida in the early morning hours of May 1st, 2020 after battling an extended illness. He was 54 years old.
Kevin was born in Canton, Ohio on May 13, 1965. After spending his childhood in Louisville, Ohio Kevin moved to Canton graduating from GlenOak High School class of 1983 studying vocational drafting. He later settled in the central Florida area.
Kevin is survived by his wife, Sharon (Diercks) Skeeles; his grandparents, Jean and Ken Cook; his brother, Chris (Teresa) Skeeles; niece, Alyssa and nephew, Christopher. He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald D. Skeeles and Melissa (Chenot) Hughes.
Fountain Funeral Home, 507 U.S. 27 North, Avon Park is in charge of arrangements.