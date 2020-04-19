BRADENTON/SARASOTA, FLA. — Renowned Florida-raised chef and founder of the Key Lime Lexi food blog and brand, Alexis Taylor, has launched a new cooking series designed to help families during the COVID-19 stay-at-home order.
“At dinner one night after schools had closed, our family discussed ways that we could help bring a smile to children’s faces. My kids thought it’d be awesome to help mom create a series of cooking activities designed to help students and families. My younger daughter came up with the name for the series, ‘Key Lime Kids’, and we set up a site on YouTube to share”, said Alexis Taylor.
With everyone spending more time at home, parents are looking to find creative and engaging ways to have fun together after their own work and assisting in their children’s online schooling. Educators have been very excited about the emotional and educational benefits these types projects provide for students.
“Love this! I’m going to add it to my list of recommended things for my third graders to do with their families while at home with school closed”, said teacher, Michelle Hoyles.
Some teachers have been incorporating them to create multiple-disciplinary lessons (e.g. following cooking instructions, performing a skill, writing about the outcome, including funny things that happened along way). And others have provided the idea to parents as a creative and engaging way to have fun together at home during these difficult times.
Taylor, whose background is in food writing for adults, said, “During this time while kids are home from school, I have decided to pause my normal writing and focus exclusively on creating activities to help children and families.” As a fun twist, one of her own kids “co-stars” in each video, helping mom to teach the lesson.
Founded by Alexis Beall Taylor, the Key Lime Lexi cooking and lifestyle blog shares coastal-inspired recipes for everyday life and stress-free entertaining. In 2019 she launched an exclusive line of kitchen essentials available at Bealls Stores. Every chance she gets Alexis is reading, researching and recipe testing. Her food philosophy is to honor the integrity of the ingredients, creating unfussy food that will nourish family and friends. To learn more visit keylimelexi.com and subscribe to Key Lime Kids on YouTube.