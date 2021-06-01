Although the 2019-2020 school year ended in the most unexpected manner, the 2020-2021 school year survived through its entirety with a multitude of restrictions. To begin with, most people did not even expect the year to be completely done in person.
It was just a tricky situation all-around for educators and students to navigate. Students had to wear masks in the hallways, follow the social distancing rules, and lost many important school events. All official school dances were cancelled and sporting events were limited in capacity. On top of that, there was the constant fear of being placed in quarantine if you were infected or came into contact with someone with the virus. Especially for more advanced students, losing two weeks of class was a terrifying thought.
Nevertheless, we made it. This is due in large part to our teachers in Highlands County, who had to navigate the different restrictions. Teachers had to keep track of all the students who were placed in quarantine, keep them as updated as possible, constantly risk coming into contact with an infected student, and had to ensure the students were following the rules. I even beared witness to teachers who were verbally abused by students simply because the teachers were asking them to wear a mask. These are people who were just trying to keep their students safe and follow the rules. The job itself is already one that spills into the personal lives of teachers at such an abysmal pay.
Over the past year, our educators had to do the same, consuming job with all of the pandemic changes. Not only did they do it well, they managed to do it better than everyone expected.
So yes, the virus was a huge factor that completely changed our school year. However, the most important thing taken away from the school year was the fact that our educators worked through all of it in the state that has the lowest average salary for students in the nation. Truly, if this past school year was not a strong enough testament that teachers deserve to be paid a decent salary, then nothing will ever be enough.
These are the people in charge of educating the nation’s future and are massive influences on the lives of young people. They have to deal with dozens to hundreds of students on a daily basis, each with their own set of emotions and struggles. They could be doing anything else with their degrees in any other field that would pay them so much more. At one point, they could have been making more money on unemployment that came with the pandemic relief bills than working at our local schools. Yet, they stayed and worked harder than ever before.
If you truly think that a teacher should make $10,000 less than the national average in the middle of a pandemic, I imagine you have not seen what these teachers had to face over the past year. They had the normal stress of the job while still facing a global pandemic in their very own classrooms.
Miguel Arceo is a student athlete at Sebring High School.