Britain Royals Key West

In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Key West Community Services’ staff members position a purple sash around the Southernmost Point marker in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in Key West, Fla. The Queen and Prince Philip visited the Florida Keys May 18, 1991, and toured historic Fort Jefferson in the Dry Tortugas. From left are Trent Richardson, Paul Cassidy and Christopher Coleman.

 ROB O’NEAL/FLORIDA KEYS NEWS BUREAU VIA AP

KEY WEST, Fla. — The Southernmost Point marker in Key West, Florida, a landmark delineating the continental United States’ southernmost spot of land, became a memorial to Queen Elizabeth II on Friday when city workers installed a British flag and royal purple banner at the much-photographed site beside the Atlantic Ocean.

The tribute was particularly fitting because the long-reigning monarch, who died Sept. 8 at age 96, visited the Florida Keys in 1991.

