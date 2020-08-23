This home is at 129 Jasmine Court in Lake Placid. The home is priced at $489,900 and is listed with Cheryl Oxsalida with Re/Max Realty Plus in Lake Placid.
This is a classic, custom-built, fully furnished Key West-style, lakefront home that has 130 feet of lake and canal front with great views of Lake Grassy. The home also features a full a mother-in-law apartment downstairs with its own entrance, or use it as rental income opportunity. There are so many possibilities.
Enjoy spectacular sunsets from your 1,000-square-foot downstairs patio deck complete with outdoor kitchen with its own tankless water heater for instant hot and cold water outside. There is a covered dining and seating area for up to 10 people right on the waterfront. The entire bottom deck has LED lighting for night dining. Also, on the deck is a built-in firepit where you can seat another 10-12 people. You will also have your own boat ramp and a floating dock that will rise or lower depending on the water level, keeping it at the perfect docking height all the time. You can expect rain levels higher in the summer and lower in the winter. Lake Grassy is the only private lake, no public boat ramps are on this lake, you can get a gate card for the community center and ramp just down the block for residents only. There is no HOA.
Lake Grassy is a 517-acre clear water Ridge lake, great for all water sports and fishing. This is a great location on a cul-de-sac with views from the front and back of home. The exterior of the home is Hardie board siding for decorative Key West style but also maintenance free, termite free and fire resistance life up to 30 years, which may help lower your insurance cost.
The downstairs has its own entrance and is complete with in-house laundry, full master bedroom, one full master bath, full kitchen with granite countertop, and very decorative furniture.
It also includes an open floor plan, a full one bedroom, one bath, 800 square-foot apartment/mother-in-law suite/man cave or guest suite or rental income opportunity. It has in-house laundry, in-house vac, a full-size kitchen with granite countertop, gas stove and full-size living room and dining area plus your own front and back porch.
The main living area and kitchen has tile floors, huge windows for lots of natural light and great views of the lake. It has nine-foot ceilings downstairs, five-inch baseboards and large eight-foot aluminum doors with double-pane glass louvered for adjustable lighting and privacy. The downstairs master bedroom has its own bath with walk-in shower, plush carpet and two French-style doors with louvered blinds leading out to the backyard patio deck with views of the lake sunset from your bed.
Upstairs features two bedrooms, two baths with a huge covered 50-foot balcony. Walk into the open floor plan with vaulted 14-foot ceilings and a view of the lake through two double eight-foot doors on each side of the living area plus large custom windows make this the perfect home for lakefront living. You can see the lake when you walk in the front door. The living room features a custom built-in entertainment center with built-in brick gas fireplace. The entertainment center is custom-made of real hard wood and comes with all the electronics including the TV. The hardwood floors are tongue-and-groove knotty pine, vinyl waterproof five-inch baseboards and extra tall eigt-foot aluminum double-pane doors with louvered blinds between glass.
The huge open kitchen has matching luxury GE Monogram stainless-steel appliances with a sub-zero size refrigerator. These are as modern and high quality as it gets. Electric oven, gas stove and griddle included. The kitchen includes a beautiful granite counter tops with lots of counter space and extra tall cabinets all real wood, soft-close, pull-out drawers, lazy Susan, large deep stainless steel sink, 1 HP disposal. There is a work station desk built in alone with bench seating and an island table with granite countertop with bar stool seating. The living room also features lighted plant shelf with mood lighting. Both sets of double glass doors in the living room open on to the 50-foot balcony covered deck with beautiful views of real Key West full grown coconut palms with plenty of coconuts. The in-house laundry room has lots of cabinets above and below with a pull-out his and her laundry baskets and granite countertop for folding.
The master bedroom has a vaulted ceiling with the A/C vent hidden in the plant shelf, a large bath with walk-in shower and three custom vanities, a large vanity with his and hers sinks plus two extra vanities, all with custom squared granite tile countertops. The master bedroom also has a large walk-in closet, custom double 10-foot aluminum doors with adjustable louvered blinds that open to the upstairs 50-foot balcony with views of the lake.
The second guest bedroom is on the south side with its own balcony overlooking the lake and cul-de-sac. Double 8-foot aluminum doors with adjustable louvered blinds open to the huge covered front upstairs porch.
The custom gutter system takes water underground to the canal. There is a media panel upstairs.
Outside, there is an RV hook up and water, six-car pass-through garage, five carbon dioxide/smoke detectors, GFI’s, 400-amp GE box. There are two wells 110 feet deep, a water treatment system, 110-gallon water heater, irrigation from well. Fruit trees include coconut palms, lychee nut, moringa and a cocktail tree that gives you three fruits, lemon, lime and honey bell orange.
Garage doors on front and back drive completely through to the launch boat. This home is generator ready and includes two generators. There is an in-house vac.
Contact Cheryl Oxsalida at cheryloxsalida@gmail.com or call direct 863-214-3663.