Keyontae Johnson Basketball

Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) smiles after being introduced as a starter before the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kentucky, on March 5, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. Johnson, who collapsed during a game in December 2020, is headed to Kansas State to resume his college career.

 MATT STAMEY/AP FILE PHOTO

GAINESVILLE — Former Florida forward Keyontae Johnson, who collapsed during a game in December 2020 and hasn’t played since, is headed to Kansas State to resume his college career.

Johnson made the announcement on social media Saturday, picking the Wildcats over fellow finalists Memphis, Nebraska and Western Kentucky. The 23-year-old Norfolk, Virginia, native will have one year of eligibility remaining, although he could petition the NCAA for another.

