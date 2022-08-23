LLWS Iowa Utah Baseball

Baltimore Orioles’ Ramon Urias (29) slides down the outfield hill overlooking Lamade Stadium during a visit to the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022.

 GENE J. OUSKAR/AP PHOTO

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Nathan Eovaldi and John Schreiber used their sliders without throwing a pitch. The Boston Red Sox pitchers grabbed their hunks of flattened cardboard and took flight for the traditional slide down the outfield hill outside the Little League World Series stadium.

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde hit the hill and raced head-to-head against his 14-year-old son in the cardboard challenge.

Recommended for you