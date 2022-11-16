Legislating Health

Three-year-old Henry Tonts of Hayward, Calif., eats French fries from his Happy Meal at a McDonald’s restaurant in San Francisco, Monday, Nov. 8, 2010.

 ERIC RISBERG/AP FILE PHOTO

When it comes to sodium intake among adults, the general consensus is that high consumption will increase risk of hypertension and stroke. According to the 2020–2025 Dietary Guideline for Americans, 45% of people 18 and older are living with hypertension. Hypertension is a preventable risk factor for cardiovascular disease and stroke.

Does a high sodium intake pose the same risks for children and adolescents as it does for adults?

