SEBRING — Riley Williamson, in third grade, took off like a shot through the cone course at Saturday’s Kids Bicycle Rodeo in downtown Sebring.
Three-year-old twins Layla and Emma Dunihue followed their big sister, Olivia, through the course, laid out in the Wauchula Bank parking lot across from the historic Sebring Fire Department, Station 14.
Sebring police personnel monitored the course, with Odalys O’Malley starting the riders at intervals to keep them from running up on each other, and Police Detective Sgt. Jeff Reinhart was coaching and encouraging young riders as they rounded the back half of the course.
For the most part, he said, they did well navigating tight turns and watching their speed.
They didn’t stop there. Firefighter/EMT Steven Dunn, along with several of his colleagues, helped kids adjust and fit their helmets, most of whom got new helmets courtesy of the fire department and the many donors who helped with this year’s Kids Bicycle Rodeo, the fifth annual event.
Fire Capt. Austin Maddox said the fire department gave out 250 helmets, meaning that kids made up at least half of the estimated 500 people at the event.
“This is the best year we ever had, by double,” Maddox said. “I think we are going to have to start expanding.”
The event closed Mango Street between Lemon Street and Ridgewood Drive, as well as Lemon Street between Mango and North Pine Street. It included opportunities to test out cycling skills, toss a few basketballs at inflatable hoops, get fitted for new helmets, take a few photos, participate in change drawings on new donated bicycles and have free lunch of hot dogs, chips, Kool-Aid and sno-cones.
Josh Noel said he and his wife and two kids, ages 7 and 4, came down on bicycles from were they live in the Indian Streets near Lake Jackson. The cycling course, he said, was a welcome change for their children, given the hilly terrain around their house.
However, he said, they and their children get a lot of cycling practice on camping trips, riding bikes around the RV parks.
David and Hope Dunihue, the sisters’ parents, said the twins were excited to be getting new helmets.
“It’s good to have something to get out for,” Hope Dunihue said, noting that while they have a good riding area around their house in the Lake Josephine area, it’s always nice to get out for events.
“We are seeing new faces every year, so that’s good,” Maddox said.
Each year, the Sebring Fire Department and Sebring Police Department, along with partners from the Elks Lodge, Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency, Legacy Bicycles, Highlands Pedalers, Taylor Rental, WWOJ, Alan Jay Automotive Group, Piper Screen Printing and Sebring Firemen Inc., invite kids and their parents to learn about bicycle safety, get some practice on a closed course just for the kids and just have a lot of family fun.
This year’s record of giving out 250 helmets has encouraged organizers that not only was the event a success, but its mission was met, too.
Every kid we give a bicycle helmet to, we teach bicycle safety,” Maddox said. “That’s a win in our book.”