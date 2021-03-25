SEBRING — Last year, local children suffered from the lack of a lot of summer camp programs and after-school programs.
Those are coming back on track, and recently the iMAD Program, which stands for “I Make A Difference,” teamed up with other local organizations to hold a day-long kickball youth tournament on Jan. 30.
Michelle Trinder Cathey, senior instructor and health educator with the iMAD Girls Program, said kickball lent itself to social distancing, as a way for kids to get out and interact.
It also provided a way for various in-school and after-school groups to network with each other and help youth to find out about more programs that are open to them, Cathey said.
Getting all the organizations out there was “interesting, to say the least,” Cathey said, both from a liability standpoint and needing to follow CDC guidelines.
“An event was the last thing on everybody’s brain, but at the same time, they were saying, ‘Let’s do it,’” Cathey said.
Organizations that took park included, but were not limited to, the H.O.P.E. Foundation Inc., the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Community Oriented Policing Services to Achieve Diversity and Public Trust (COPS ADAPT) Unit, the NAACP Youth Group, Heartland Core Wellness, Tri-County Human Services, iMAD girls and boys programs, the Youth For Christ Teen Center and the Boys and Girls Club of Highlands County, to name a few.
The COPS Unit supplied the kickball equipment, food and transportation for some of the youth from the Youth For Christ Teen Center, Cathey said. Deputies helped with contacting groups and counting up who would attend. Members of the COPS Unit also played with the teams and handed out meals and water.
Javonie Litchmore, founder/president of the Hope Foundation, came with a volunteer to cook all the food that the COPS united provided, Cathey said. Also, the Youth For Christ Center ran the tournament, including setting up the rules. Coach Nick Brooks ran the group warm-up before the games.
The next outing, she said, will be a Family Fun Day on April 24, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at MLK Memorial Field, 207 E. State St. in Avon Park. It will include kids’ games, face painting, horseshoes and cornhole tosses, music, food and guest speakers.
Both the January event and the April event are sponsored by the H.O.P.E. Foundation and the COPS ADAPT Unit.
Cathey said the groups are looking to do something monthly, as soon as they can set up a schedule, including plans for a “Jump-A-Thon” jump rope event in the near future.