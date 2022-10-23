SEBRING — Parents brought their costumed puppy dogs, princesses, little pirates, ghouls, boys, and other costumed progeny to the Highlands News-Sun Heartland Family Fall Festival on Saturday.
The fourth annual festival inside Lakeshore Mall was for and about families celebrating fall, and the arrival of beautiful, cool weather that replaces Central Florida’s long, hot summer. The day-long event included a pumpkin patch, a kids’ zone with games and crafts, a haunted house, a pumpkin-eating contest, a Halloween costume contest for kids and pets. Outdoor food vendors fed the crowd by the food court.
Musical entertainment included the two-man band, Game Plan 56, and other acts, including singers Sharon Cornine, Erica White, and Larry McCandless, who opened the day by singing the Star-Spangled Banner.
But it was about the kids, really.
Sofia Rushing and her mother Paula came to the fair to enjoy the Halloween-themed day inside Lakeshore Mall. “I like playing basketball,” said Sofia as she took a shot at the backboard in the kids basketball game.
“It’s a nice chance for us to enjoy ourselves,” Paula said.
Jonathan Church was at a nearby kids’ table, showing youngsters how to put together small, wooden sailboats. Two of the youngsters, Ryder Church and her brother, Lily Church, worked alongside Mila Harris, who said she has worked with wood before.
“I used to do this when I was very little,” the 12-year-old said. “I built a birdhouse.”
For Jonathan Church and other adults, it was about spending time with their children before they get too big to enjoy a day with their parents.
“My wife is taking part in the haunted house,” Jonathan Church said. “We are having a great time!”
Grace Rose and her mother were looking for the right pumpkin in the pumpkin patch in the mall. One particular pumpkin had a long, curved stem that reminded Grace of one of the Muppets.
“I like this one because it looks like Gonzo,” she said, referring to the Muppet with the long nose.
Near the entrance to the Haunted House, Landen Rogers wore his Netherite character costume, an important mineral in the popular video game “Minecraft.” According to the game instructions, Netherite can be found in the lower depths of the Nether by mining Ancient Debris – something players like Landen already know.
“I like the game,” he said.
Lucas Rogers came to the festival as a puppy dog, floppy ears and all. He peered up through his eyeglasses between the ears as he described his costume.
“I like puppy dogs,” he said matter-of-factly.
His mother, Nikki Rogers, loved it. “You can’t deny he’s super cute!”
The dark, haunted house, by the way, was a little unfair; one kid dressed as something evil emerged from behind a tall plastic figure, surprising anyone who thought, “Oh, that’s a plastic figure.”
The winding walk included rows of skulls, tombstones, a kid who looked like half his face was missing and sewn back on, and other seriously jump-creating effects.
Tim Smolarick, Highlands News-Sun president and publisher, helped judge the Halloween costume contest. He bantered with the kids and drew cheers for each of the kids. There were two contests, one for babies to kids 5 years old, and a second contest for kids 6–12.