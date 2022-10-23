SEBRING — Parents brought their costumed puppy dogs, princesses, little pirates, ghouls, boys, and other costumed progeny to the Highlands News-Sun Heartland Family Fall Festival on Saturday.

The fourth annual festival inside Lakeshore Mall was for and about families celebrating fall, and the arrival of beautiful, cool weather that replaces Central Florida’s long, hot summer. The day-long event included a pumpkin patch, a kids’ zone with games and crafts, a haunted house, a pumpkin-eating contest, a Halloween costume contest for kids and pets. Outdoor food vendors fed the crowd by the food court.

Recommended for you