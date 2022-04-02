SEBRING — Carlton Pearce of Lake Country Elementary School said she chose to decorate a vehicle tag with a scene from the beach because that’s Florida.
“A lot of people come to Florida for beaches and the sunsets,” Pearce said as she finished attaching the Kids Tag Art plate to the front of an Alan Jay Automotive Network courtesy transport.
She said she liked the contrast of the colors of the water and the yellow and orange sky in the scene, into which she’d added a dolphin leaping from the water.
“It makes it stand out more,” Pearce said.
Alan Jay Wildstein said he chose her tag as a Kids Tag Art Choice Award for much the same reason. He loves the beach, and he also loves dolphins.
Dr. Brenda Longshore, superintendent of schools, picked as her Choice Award a tag emblazoned with Old Glory, as done by Amari Tomblin of Memorial Elementary School.
Highlands County Tax Collector Eric Zwayer, whose office hosts this competition and fundraiser each year, chose a tag by Beau Cooper of Lake Placid Elementary School.
He said her choice of sunflowers reminded him of his grandmother. She said she chose the blooms because its her favorite flower.
Last, but not least, Champions For Children Foundation CEO Carissa Marine chose a palm-tree festooned tag by Isabell Meyer of Fred Wild Elementary School. On it, Meyer had written, “Be bold. Be loyal. Be silly, kind and confident. Most of all ... be happy.”
“It’s great to see the artistic talent in our community,” Marine said. “That’s why adults love [this] so much. You share your talent with us.”
For the last 11 years, the Kids Tag Art program has students throughout the county in public, private, virtual or home schools create their version of an artistic car tag. Entries submitted through the Highlands County Tax Collector’s Office, more than 1,000 entries this year, get pared down to 45 students’ artwork as “superb.” Four of those get picked as Choice Awards.
Usually it’s three, but Longshore said this would be the first year she’d choose a tag to put on her vehicle. The remaining choices came from Zwayer, Marine and Wildstein.
Each person will wear their chosen tag on the front of their vehicle for the next year. Since there were no receptions in 2020 or 2021, some of the old tags had become rather faded. Wildstein will put several tags on each of the courtesy vehicles for his dealerships’ repair divisions.
The program raises funds for local schools’ art programs, to the tune of $115,000 to $120,000 this year, Zwayer said. Thursday was the first time in three years, he said, that he and other program organizers could personally honor students for their vehicle tag artwork and let them pose for the cameras.
Families filled Circle Theatre in downtown Sebring, as Zwayer recalled how two years ago, in March 2020, they had to cancel the awards ceremony for the arts fundraiser program, thanks to COVID-19.
“We had to scramble and shut it down,” Zwayer said. “We couldn’t do a Kids Tag Art reception. The following year, we had another wave. I’m so, so, so super happy to be able to gather this year.”