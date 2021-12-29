LAKE PLACID — Over the years, Eddie Mae Henderson’s Christmas dinner event has evolved into a lot more than food. Last week, on Christmas morning, the Masonic Lodge on Main Avenue in Lake Placid took on the look of an exciting stopover for Santa.
That’s because all the activity that usually goes on inside the hall, had to take place outside due to the virus. So, when families began to arrive, they couldn’t help but notice all the racks and tables full of good clothing. Parents searched for new outfits for themselves and for their children.
But the clothing wasn’t nearly as interesting to the kids as the tables and tables filled with new toys. They couldn’t believe that they were allowed to pick a couple out. Even the teenagers found boy’s and girl’s goodie bags ‘filled’ with all sorts of hygiene products and fun stuff too.
Behind it all was Eddie Mae Henderson and her many volunteers. Oh, guess, we forgot to mention the big guy with the white beard dressed in red – Santa himself.
One volunteer, Paula Fabik, commented that all the set-up work was worthwhile when she got to see the smiles on the kids’ faces as they picked out whatever they wanted. The parents had to stay back while the kids got to choose.
Meanwhile, inside the hall Henderson’s year-long work also came to a climax as hundreds of Christmas meals were distributed to anyone wanting one. Volunteers packed up dinners for shut-ins, migrant camps, people on the job, and families.
Speaking of volunteers, Fabik and husband Ed have been helping out for several years now. But this year they had reinforcements, five family members. Their daughter, Michelle Walder, went out of her way buying gifts with her own money to be presented to 30 teenagers.
Through a committee called Health and Wellness belonging to the Lake Placid Women’s Club, unique bags were made and filled with more things that every teenager can use. Also, Walder put it out that toys were needed for the event. She posted it on Facebook and the response was overwhelming. On Dec. 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. people dropped off donated toys at the Women’s Club – enough to fill three vans.
Now let’s turn our attention to the star guest, Santa Claus. Oscar Wagner began his career as St. Nick back in the late 1960’s in Orlando, visiting handicap children at Christmas. For the past 12 years, he has been making appearances for Eddie Mae Henderson. The kids and even their parents love photo ops with Santa.
Imagine, Eddie Mae Henderson’s ministry has been going on for 45 years now. She praises God that he has made every year a success. She appreciates all the help she gets from businesses and individuals.