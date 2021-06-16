SEBRING — Mostly sunny skies sprinkled with clouds and some heat greeted over 130 kids ages 6-15 participated in the 2021 Heartland Triathlon 7 a.m. Saturday morning in Sebring with 54 in the Junior Heartland kids ages 6-10 and 79 in the Senior Heartland kids ages 11-15 and one for the Special Olympics.
“It is not our biggest turnout for these age groups that we have had in the past” said event organizer Dan Andrews, “but after COVID and a lot of the youth teams still organizing, we are happy with the turnout.”
The overall male and female winners in the Senior Heartland Kids were Benjamin Brown (25:14.8) from Jacksonville and A. Palekar (28:54.6) from Parkland.
Overall male and female winner for each age 11-15 are as follows:
Age 11 – Boys: J. Carson 34:00.6; Girls: G. Higgins 36:04.2
Age 12 – Boys: A. Camenzuli 31:11.5; Girls: M. Lima 29:36.7
Age 13 – Boys: Luis Rodriguez Ruiz 29:47.3; Girls: Rapheala Lima 30:34.4
Age 14 – Boys: Cooper Chesser 26:51.1; Girls: Emily Knopfle 28:57.9
Age 15 – Boys: Julian Barre 25:29.8; Girls: Maria Paz Escallon 32:25.1
Age 12 — C. Darrow of Avon Park finished with a time of 52:20.4.
The overall male and female winners for the Junior Kids Triathlon was A. Courson 16:52.3 and E. Munkittrick 18:20.1 respectively.
Overall male and female winners for each age 6-10 are as follows:
Age 6 – Boys: J. Coimbra 24:35.5; Girls: B. Corredero 26:41.9
Age 7 – Boys: A. Logvinov 25:35.7; Girls: K. Courson 21:56.0
Age 8 – Boys: A. Westrip 20:49.8; Girls: R. McGovern 22:31.9
Age 9 – Boys: L. Griffin (Sebring) 18:51.0; Girls: B. Higgins 20:06.2
Age 10 – Boys: M. Machado 17:37.7; Girls: A. Camenzuli 18:08.6
Local participants
From Sebring: J. Rodriguez, Age 10, 23:29.0 and H. Maxcy, Age 8, 28:01.6.
From Avon Park: A. Sbota, Age 10, 19:52.2 and A. Darrow, Age 9, 33:51.9.
From Lake Placid: P. Baussan, Age 8, 24:00.4.
A special mention to Caleb Prewitt from Jacksonville, who did his first triathlon in the Special Olympic category, finishing with a time of 1:16:55.5.