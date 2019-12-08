BOCA RATON — Lane Kiffin is back in the SEC, taking over at Ole Miss.
Kiffin and the Rebels made the announcement Saturday after Florida Atlantic defeated UAB in the Conference USA championship game, the Owls’ second league title in his three seasons. It had been college football’s worst-kept secret since Friday, and the schools ended all doubt Saturday afternoon by conceding that the deal has been made.
“I am truly honored and humbled to join the Ole Miss family, and recognize this as a special opportunity to lead Rebel Football into the future,” said Kiffin, who will be introduced in Oxford, Mississippi on Monday.
If there was any doubt when Saturday began, it went away once a short video clip of his son’s reaction to the news went public. ESPN’s SEC Network tweeted out a clip of Kiffin’s son Knox being told that he was getting on a jet Monday — because his father has a new job.
“Your dad is the new head coach of Ole Miss,” a woman on the tape says to the boy.
“Let’s go!” Knox Kiffin responds, before chanting “S-E-C! S-E-C!”
Indeed, the SEC is going to be Kiffin’s playground once again. And Lane Kiffin — who wanted the attention Saturday in his news conference to be on FAU’s win — conceded that he had watched the clip of his son about 25 times.
“That was awesome to see his reaction,” Kiffin said. “That’s just special. For those of you who have children, to see your child react like that, it’s pretty neat.”
He then paused and smiled.
“But I blame his mom for putting that out there,” Kiffin said.
Kiffin went 26-13 in his three seasons at Florida Atlantic and is 61-34 in parts of eight seasons as a college head coach at Tennessee, USC and FAU.
Kiffin takes over an Ole Miss program that hasn’t produced a winning season since going 10-3 in 2015 and winning the Sugar Bowl, capping a string of four straight bowl appearances. The Rebels went 4-8 this season.
Kiffin replaces Matt Luke, an Ole Miss alum who was fired Sunday after going 15-21 in three seasons.