Killer Highway 27
Can someone tell me why there is no enforcement of traffic laws in Highlands County? This is how hands-on the police are in Highlands County, enforcing the traffic laws; they always show up after a horrific accident when there are severe injuries or fatalities, but we never see the police stopping anyone for speeding or other traffic violations.
It has been said that even the police are fearful of Highway 27 and only travel the back roads. We have had school buses pass us on numerous occasions and I’ve seen tractor trailers go through red lights, putting people’s lives in jeopardy.
In the 12 years that we have been here, we have never observed a traffic violation being handed out. They say guns kill, but traffic violators kill even more people here in Highlands County and they get away with it.
I cannot understand why speeding tickets are not issued. If they were issued, there would be enough money to generate a complete traffic enforcement department. If the sheriff really cares about the people in Highlands County, he would make traffic enforcement a priority. The newspaper prints a column of felons, a column for sex offenders every day, but not one posted violation of traffic laws in Highland County, even though they violate the laws every day.
My husband always drives the speed limit and gets harassed for it by drivers blowing their horns and making offensive gestures. They drive the same speed as if they were on the interstate. Someone of authority needs to step up to the plate and take action to save peoples lives.
Gail Henneman
Lake Placid