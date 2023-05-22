A task force of local and state law enforcement has brought drug dealing charges on a local man and seized more than a kilogram of cocaine.

Nichiren Shoshu Smith, 47, faces charges of possession of a structure known to traffic drugs, trafficking in cocaine over 28 grams less than 150 kilograms, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, committing a first-degree felony with a weapon, cocaine possession with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of specified area, possession of over 20 grams of marijuana and manufacture or delivery of drug paraphernalia.

