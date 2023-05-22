A task force of local and state law enforcement has brought drug dealing charges on a local man and seized more than a kilogram of cocaine.
Nichiren Shoshu Smith, 47, faces charges of possession of a structure known to traffic drugs, trafficking in cocaine over 28 grams less than 150 kilograms, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, committing a first-degree felony with a weapon, cocaine possession with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of specified area, possession of over 20 grams of marijuana and manufacture or delivery of drug paraphernalia.
As with all arrests, charges are not convictions, and all charges must be tried in a court of law.
On Friday, members of the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Crime Suppression Unit, along with the Sebring Police Department and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, served a search warrant on a home on Shirley Street, just east of Sebring Parkway off Lemon Ave in Sebring.
In the search, they found 1.188 kilograms of powder cocaine, 128.6 grams of crack cocaine, 353 grams of cannabis, a stolen .38-caliber revolver and $7,675 in cash.
During and after the arrest, the Sheriff’s Office placed a sign in the front yard of the house announcing that Sheriff Paul Blkackman had ordered the house closed due to illegal drug activity.