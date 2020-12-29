SEBRING — If there were any concerns regarding a small field for the Harder Hall Women’s Invitational, those worries were put to rest, as 78 players teed-off in the Championship Division at Harder Hall Golf Club.
Taking advantage of great weather and excellent course conditions, Gina Kim took the first-round lead with a solid score of 67. Kim shot 33 on the front nine and 34 on the back to give her a two-stroke lead over Riley Smyth, who notched a three-under-par 69. Smyth had 35 on the front nine and a 34 on the back.
Natasha A. Oon was alone in third place after firing a 70, while Sarah-Eve Rheaume was in fourth place with a score of 71.
There was a tie for fifth place, as Sebring’s Kendall Griffin and Helen Tamy Kreuzer both shot even-par 72.
Minji Kang and Emma McMyler each shot 73 and there was a five-way tie for ninth place at 74.
The winning score in January was 3-over-par, so the players are off to a good start.
The leaderboard was tightly bunched in the Forever 49 Division, as well, as Therese Quinn has a one-shot lead over Lin Culver and Beatriz Arenas. Quinn had a round of 78, with Culver and Arenas right behind with scores of 79. There were four players with rounds of 82.
Players begin teeing off this morning at 7:45. Kim will tee off at 8:48 a.m. on No. 10, while Smyth tees off at 8:03 a.m. on No. 10.