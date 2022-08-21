NASCAR Kimi Returns Auto Racing

Alfa Romeo driver Kimi Raikkonen, of Finland, poses for a photo ahead of the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne, Australia, March 14, 2019. Raikkonen will take a break from his retirement to return to racing today in the NASCAR race at Watkins Glen.

 RICK RYCROFT/AP FILE PHOTO

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kimi Raikkonen retired to Switzerland at the end of last year’s Formula One season and has blissfully spent the last eight months with his young family.

Did he miss racing?

