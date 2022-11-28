North Korea Kim Daughter

This undated photo provided on Nov. 27, by the North Korean government shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center right, and his daughter, center left, with soldiers, pose for a photo, following the launch of what it says a Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile, at an unidentified location in North Korea.

 KOREAN CENTRAL NEWS AGENCY/KOREA NEWS SERVICE VIA AP

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s daughter made a public appearance again, this time with missile scientists and more honorific titles as her father’s “most beloved” or “precious” child. She’s only about 10, but her new, bold photos are deepening the debate over whether she’s being primed as a successor.

The daughter, believed to be Kim’s second child named Ju Ae and about 9 or 10 years old, was first unveiled to the outside world last weekend in state media photos showing her observing the North’s intercontinental ballistic missile launch the previous day with her parents and other older officials. The daughter wearing a white puffy coat and red shoes was shown walking hand-in-hand with Kim past a huge missile loaded on a launch truck and watching a soaring weapon.

