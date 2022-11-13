ATLANTA — Kamren Kinchens had three of Miami’s four interceptions and scored on a 99-yard pick-six, freshman quarterback Jacurri Brown filled in for Tyler Van Dyke and passed for three touchdowns, and the Hurricanes routed Georgia Tech 35-14 on Saturday.

Jaylan Knighton ran 16 times for 118 yards and Brown added 87 yards rushing for Miami (5-5, 3-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), which broke out of its recent offensive doldrums to net 362 yards, 262 on the ground.

