I am a Navy veteran who served on the USS Essex (CVA-9), and last Tuesday morning I ordered breakfast at the drive-through at the Lake Placid McDonalds. When I stopped at the window to pay, the attendant told me that the gentleman in the vehicle ahead had paid for my food as a way of saying "Thanks for your service."
The white super-duty pickup was gone before I could catch him to express my thanks. I hope he will see this letter and realize that I very much appreciate his kind gesture.
Paul E. Quinn
Lake Placi