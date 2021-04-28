Kindness does exist
This is the first time I have written a letter to the newspaper. I would like to tell you the story about an incident in the Lake Placid Publix.
It was a few days before Easter and the store was quite busy. My husband and I had about 13 items in our basket. As the lines were long we decided to go to the 10 items or less checkout. While waiting in line we noticed a young man behind us that was two half-gallon of juice, two large bags of chips and a deli sandwich that looked like it was going to be flat as he struggled to hold on, all while talking business on his cell phone which was pressed to his ear with his upper arm. We motioned the gentleman to go ahead of us before he dropped his purchases. He seemed somewhat relieved and went ahead of us.
We busily placed our purchases on the counter as the young man used his card to pay and prepare to leave. When all of our items had been checked through, the cashier told us that the man had already paid for our items. As he was about to leave the store we thanked him and told him that he did not have to do that as we were simply being understanding of his situation.
When the cashier handed us our receipt the total was over $50. My husband and I were amazed at the man’s kindness and told him we would also pay it forward.
We learned his name as he confronted us in the parking lot to tell us he lives in and loves Highlands County. From his business card we learned that his name is Emilio Garibaldi Jr. So you see, there are still good, kind people in this world, especially in Highlands County. Thank you again Emilio Garibaldi and bless you for your kind gesture.
Pat and Bob Lefiles
Sebring