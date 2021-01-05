To the people and associations of Sebring, Florida, we, the surviving members of Gabriel Read's family, wish to wholeheartedly thank you for your appreciation of a wonderful man.
I am the youngest niece, daughter of his sister Maryruth Swearingen (90 years of age). My name is Patricia Swearingen (62) and my uncle meant more to me than anything. Growing up we were buddies forever with him calling me lgnatz and I calling him Uncle Ziggy. Together we were always into crazy mischief and had the same silly sense of humor.
My sister, Terry Swearingen (66), was more grounded and still is, working with law for the benefit of injured employees of big tech. My mother still volunteers to this day and she is, as I call her, a motor mouse. She and her brother Gabriel were very close. They visited back and forth from California to Colorado to New Mexico and had the best relationship with everything they did.
We are beyond pleased that my uncle has been remembered with such honor and respect for the efforts and accomplishments he contributed to your area and the country. A little known fact is that in the early '70s he started an inmate newspaper in the Chino facility that spread across the country. His greatest concern was always for the young men that were orphaned like himself and in serious need. And happily he accomplished his dreams to help the less fortunate with guidance and counsel. He always gave so much to everyone and was and is a cherished family member.
We would also like to thank Nancy Dye, his guardian, for sending us a copy of the wonderful article you printed. We would have never known of your kindness and remembrance. We are in great hopes to be able to visit and enjoy the memorial and say hello to all of you wonderful people.
With unending thanks,
Patti Swearingen
The Swearingen Family
Rio Rancho, New Mexico
P.S. That's New Mexico, USA and not Mexico, Central America. He would have said that himself.