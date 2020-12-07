DURHAM, N.C. — Miami’s offense needed a little bit of time to find its edge after the ninth-ranked Hurricanes’ coronavirus-related layoff. The defense had no such problem.
D’Eriq King threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score while Miami posted its first road shutout in 20 years by beating Duke 48-0 on Saturday night, marking a successful return from a two-week pause amid positive COVID-19 tests and quarantines.
“Obviously it was difficult with us being off,” center Corey Gaynor said. “But I think that the team came back hungry. ... When we got back together, obviously, I don’t think we missed a beat, and I think we grew as a team.”
Miami was playing for the first time since beating Virginia Tech on Nov. 14. The Hurricanes’ recent pause included having two games postponed. The trip to face the Blue Devils was a late replacement for a rescheduled visit to Wake Forest, as the Demon Deacons faced their own coronavirus issues.
The Hurricanes (8-1, 7-1 Atlantic Coast Conference, No. 10 CFP) were down 15 players for this one, but had no trouble. It started with a defense that looked dominant all night — coach Manny Diaz called its performance “spectacular” — in allowing 177 total yards while forcing five turnovers and handing Duke (2-8, 1-8) its first shutout loss in a dozen years.
Meanwhile, King and the rest of the offense shook off a bumpy first two drives by finishing with 524 total yards. That included King hitting Mike Harley for an 89-yard touchdown on a perfectly thrown deep ball down the middle in the third quarter, marking the Hurricanes’ longest offensive play of the season.
“I know getting back in the building, it was a difficult kind of energy,” King said, adding: “We came out there and I think we cut it loose.”
Chase Brice completed 20 of 25 passes for 94 yards for Duke, which had just 81 yards by halftime and finished with 56 yards rushing.
“Being blanked on the scoreboard definitely hurts your pride as an offensive player,” Duke receiver Jake Bobo said. “It hurts. There’s not much you can say right now that’s going to make you feel a whole lot better. It’s embarrassing.”