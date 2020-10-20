SEBRING — Scott Kirouac, candidate for the Highlands County Board of County Commission, District 3 said he would want to take a good look at the county’s situation before prescribing solutions for the budget, economy and crisis management.
All of these things, he said, are “moving targets,” and a county commissioner needs to balance out practical adjustments with a level of “outside-the-box” thinking.
Kirouac, 58, is running for the District 3 seat and defeated former commissioner Jeff Carlson in the August Republican primary.
He faces Democrat Bobbie Smith-Powell in the general election for the seat being vacated by Commissioner Ron Handley, who originally planned to run for re-election then withdrew.
Kirouac answered a specific set of questions from the Highlands News-Sun, regarding issues facing the county commission today.
Wait and see budget
Kirouac points out that the County Commission adopted a balanced budget this year, for the fiscal year that started Oct. 1.
Next year might be hard to balance given loss of revenue from the COVID-19 pandemic, he said. Fuel taxes, down from less fuel sales, won’t pay for as many road projects as before.
“The county is going to have to see what the future has for us,” Kirouac said.
He’s not looking at cutting any departments, and would task the county administration with “running as lean a county as we possibly can” every year.
“That’s going to be a moving target going forward because of the uncertainty,” Kirouac said.
Train employees
Kirouac said he believes improving the business climate in Highlands County would involve creating opportunity for residents, both employers and employees, to expand business and get better jobs.
There may be grant opportunities for employers, he said, and he would encourage employers to hire from within the county.
Employers can’t always find local workers to fit certain jobs, he said.
“You have a business to run,” Kirouac said. “You do what you have to do to keep the doors open.”
Education, he said, might create more of the skilled workers needed in the county.
He supports tax incentives to have businesses move into Highlands County, if analysis shows that, over time, the county would recoup any lost revenue from it.
Reuse what we have
While he hasn’t researched the possibilities yet, one option Kirouac would like to explore involves repurposing existing spaces for manufacturing or distribution.
Right now, he said, Lakeshore Mall has empty anchors — the former Sears and Kmart stores — on the north and south end.
“The infrastructure is there. Parking is there. Turn lanes are there, and the traffic lights are there,” Kirouac said. “Why not convert (them) and offer incentives to come from outside and use them?”
Kirouac said he didn’t know what zoning laws would affect such a plan, but empty retail space is a growing resource not only for Highlands County, but also around the nation.
With 80% of Florida’s population within a 150-mile radius of Sebring, he thinks manufacturing or distribution centers would be a good fit.
Consumer retail doesn’t offer much in pay, he said, but those other services do.
“What we have to do is create opportunity in Highlands County,” Kirouac said.
That way, people can pay bills and save money, he said, “for a rainy day fund.”
Communicate personally
How would Kirouac communicate with constituents and make sure their voices are heard?
“This has come up a fair amount of time during the campaign,” Kirouac said.
He wants to move away from using social media and more toward personal contact, he said.
“I feel personal social media is something that has created a lot of division in society,” he said, adding that he has no intention of communicating with residents that way after the election.
He’s seen commissioners reach out that way, but the threads “veer off course,” Kirouac said, resulting in increased tensions on some issues.
“I’m just not interested in traveling that path,” Kirouac said. “That doesn’t mean I won’t be accessible.
Kirouac said, if elected, he will be available via phone, email and text and also through the official website and social media pages of the Board or County Commission.
That way, he said, information going out is official, not just one commissioner’s view.
The existing process will help people be heard, and he promises to respond to any questions residents may have.
Manage crises with state
As for the leadership role local officials should take in a crisis like the COVID-19 pandemic, Kirouac supports the decision to follow the lead of the governor and other state officials.
“I believe, as far as mask mandates, it should be left totally up to the private sector,” Kirouac said. “If they ask you to oblige, you can do that or choose to go somewhere else. I’m not for government invading your civil liberties.”
At age 58, he said — 44 of those years in Highlands County — Kirouac said this is something he and no one else he knows has experienced in their lifetimes.
“It’s been a learning process,” Kirouac said, and like budget numbers and economic development, response to it is a moving target dependent on the numbers.
There was concern about what to do if the county had to open hurricane shelters, he said.
“There’s no easy answers when hit with something like this,” he said. “It’s impossible to be prepared for every scenario.”
People have to learn and adapt the best they can, and those with compromised health need to take precautions, but he said he doesn’t believe in shutting down the economy.
“All lives are valuable,” he also added. “I have condolences for anyone who has lost a loved one.”