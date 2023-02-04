SEBRING — County Commissioner Scott Kirouac asked Sun ‘N Lake supervisors if they have an idea where they’d like a recycling station.
They said they’d have to get back to him.
At present, the special improvement district, set between Sebring and Avon Park on U.S. 27, has no recycling station, but has been on the county radar as a possible place to put a fourth one.
Right now, the county has three – open to all residents in the county. Kirouac said that the county has the option for five under its contract with Waste Connections.
Kirouac said the county will pay all the expenses to clear, pave, fence and equip the site. Waste Connections, he said, will pay someone to monitor it.
The current three stations are set up in:
- Lake Placid at 25 W. Royal Palm St., just off West Interlake Boulevard in downtown Lake Placid. It’s open from 2-5:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays; and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.
- Avon Park at 100 S. Glenwood Ave. in downtown Avon Park, with its entrance near the Eddie Cannon Street/South Prospect Avenue intersection. It also runs from 2-5:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays; and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.
- Sebring off Westminster Road, inside the soccer field entrance to Max Long Recreation Complex. It runs from 2-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; but also 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.
If Sun ‘N Lake supervisors decide to pick a place for a recycling station, Kirouac said they need to pick a spot with room for four roll-off dumpsters, good traffic flow and enough space for a truck to maneuver and pick up the dumpsters.
Kirouac said a fenced-in, monitored setup with set hours helps prevent people from dumping unrecyclable material beside the roll-off bins and provides someone to call for a pickup before a bin starts to overflow.
General Manager Dan Stegall said he’s been in contact with the Project Manager Bob Diefendorf with the Highlands County Engineering Department to see if they can identify acceptable sites.
One seasonal resident, Jim Jonas of northern Indiana, told the Highlands News-Sun that he’d use the county’s recycling bins if they had one closer to his home. He said a lot of his neighbors don’t recycle when faced with having to truck their items up or down U.S. 27.
“I’m spoiled,” Jonas said, “because we have curbside recycling up north.”
There, he said, residents get a single large bin and it’s all sorted out at another location, as it was in Highlands County before curbside service ended in April 2021.
The county started a curbside service in 2017 to deal with garbage dumping and cross-contamination with non-recyclable materials and household garbage at the previous drop-off sites, which were not monitored, not fenced and open at all hours.
The county discontinued the curbside recycling after having too many loads spoiled with household garbage or unclean recyclable materials.