SEBRING — A 5-year-old proposal to pave unpaved portions of Schumacher Road, and thus facilitate a new southern entrance for Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring, has resurfaced.

County Commissioner Scott Kirouac has asked county commissioners and staff to consider setting up such a project in the county’s Capital Financial Strategy, the long-range plan for infrastructure improvements, to pave Schumacher from Ortega Boulevard to Blueberry Lane.

