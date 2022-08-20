SEBRING — A 5-year-old proposal to pave unpaved portions of Schumacher Road, and thus facilitate a new southern entrance for Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring, has resurfaced.
County Commissioner Scott Kirouac has asked county commissioners and staff to consider setting up such a project in the county’s Capital Financial Strategy, the long-range plan for infrastructure improvements, to pave Schumacher from Ortega Boulevard to Blueberry Lane.
If the county starts putting money toward paving the road, he said, the Sun ‘N Lake Board of Supervisors might be willing to join with other affected landowners to provide half of the paving funds, under the county’s road-paving policy.
It’s an old idea. Sun ‘N Lake has three entrances: On U.S. 27 via Sun ‘N Lake Boulevard and Ponce de Leon Boulevard and on Schumacher Road at Ortega Street. In February 2017, Sun ‘N Lake supervisors made a land swap to acquire a lot at 6521 Orunda Drive to become a new entrance where Cortez Boulevard dead-ends at Orunda.
At the same time, Highlands County Government also donated seven lots to facilitate drainage at the new entrance. Talks about paving that road, according to Sun ‘N Lake officials at the time, were still in negotiations.
This past week, however, Kirouac suggested that the county consider moving $100,000, for a start, into a project account to pave Schumacher. The ultimate cost would likely run up to $500,000 or more, because the road would need to be realigned, Kirouac said, but the move would be a show of faith that the county and district could work together on the paving project.
“This is just the start of that,” Kirouac said. “It takes three of us to do anything. [I’m] not entering with the thought or deviating from policy.”
However, Kirouac said that the only county-maintained road in Sun ‘N Lake is Sun ‘N Lake Boulevard, which sees a lot of use already, with the population increasing in the district. In two or three years, Kirouac said, the supervisors might be coming to the county to increase the width and capacity of Sun ‘N Lake Boulevard.
Jonathan Harrison, Road and Bridge director, said the initial cost estimate would require Sun ‘N Lake to pay $177,000, at minimum, for their half of the county’s 50% funding plan, which would require them to pay for half of the paving project.
Sun ‘N Lake couldn’t get funding the last time, which is one reason it fell through, Harrison said.
“If they can fund the other 50% by Dec. 31 of this year, the county will commit to start it,” Harrison said.
When commissioners asked if Sun ‘N Lake will come up with the funds, Kirouac, county commission liaison to Sun ‘N Lake, said they have been “resistant” to that idea. They have said that the millions of dollars in residential Sun ‘N Lake lots, taken over and sold by the county, has cut the Board of Supervisors out of revenue from liens on those properties.
For now, Kirouac said, supervisors think the county should pay for all the cost to pave Schumacher.
Commissioner Kevin Roberts said, if the county does set aside money, “I don’t want to spend a penny unless we get matching funds.”
Roberts said he thought one point Kirouac could make is how the county helped Sun ‘N Lake with an after-deadline request for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. He, Kirouac and Commissioner Chris Campbell voted in favor of that at the end of June.
Commission Chair Kathy Rapp and Commissioner Arlene Tuck voted against it.
Back in April 2017, then-county commissioners Ron Handley told the Sun ‘N Lake Board that the county would be willing to pave that section to just beyond Cortez, since it’s a major collector road, if the special improvement district would pay a quarter of it. With an estimate of $200,000, Sun ‘N Lake would have paid $50,000 of the cost.
Then-board president Mike Gilpin said it wasn’t in line with most paving agreements, where all landowners along a route pay a portion of the cost, because the district doesn’t own land along Schumacher Road, specifically. Handley argued that the need to connect the two roads for commuting and evacuation makes a difference.
However, by June 2017, supervisors had said no, arguing that the county should pay the $50,000 since the district only had one lot on Schumacher.