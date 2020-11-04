SEBRING — Kevin Roberts has been elected to the District 1 seat on the Highlands County Board of County Commission.
Scott Kirouac has taken the District 3 seat.
Roberts, in early voting, partial mail-in voting and all 25 precincts reporting, had 70.05% of the vote with 35,239 votes.
His opponent, Carmelo Garcia, had 39.95% with 15,065 votes.
Kirouac, from early voting, partial mail-in votes and all 25 precincts, had 69.39% with 34,869 votes.
Bobbie Smith-Powell, his opponent, had 30.61% with a total of 15,383 votes.
Turnout was high this election, with 40,108 ballots cast before Election Day in early and mail-in voting — roughly 60.5% of the county's 66,317 eligible registered voters.
The final turnout, as of the end of Tuesday night, was 52,196 or 78.71% of registered voters.
It beat the record 75.29% turnout from the 2016 general election.
The 2018 mid-term election also set a record for that type of election with 67.78% turnout.
Supervisor of Elections Penny Ogg wants to remind voters that Tuesday night's results are unofficial.
Military and overseas ballots still have 10 days to get counted and have their signatures verified.
That audit will get done on Nov. 20 or 21, with results finally becoming official on Nov. 22.
Meanwhile, Tuesday's two county commission candidates looked forward to getting sworn into office.
"Obviously, I'm absolutely thrilled," Roberts told the Highlands News-Sun after the election. "For me, it's almost like a spiritual journey. My life has been truly enriched. I have met a lot of people."
Roberts said the votes and the level of support he's seen in the campaign humbled him, and he felt encouraged and prayed over from the beginning.
"Encouragement is liquid gold to me," Roberts said, saying he got a jolt from people praying over him. "I asked them not to vote for me for what I would do for them, [but] vote for me if they think I'm a person of integrity that would do the right thing."
Along with his thanks to county residents for supporting him, Roberts pledges to represent everyone, no matter what party or affiliation.
He also repeated what he said at the start of his campaign, that service to others is not just a soundbite statement.
"It's in my DNA. It's what I do. It's what I know to do," Roberts said, looking forward to starting the job. "I'm 70 years old and God's not finished with me."
Kirouac said he was honored to have been picked to serve the citizens of Highlands County.
"And I'm ready to get to work and serve all the people in Highlands County," he said.
Kirouac also had a tremendous amount of gratitude for everyone who supported his campaign. He reiterated that he wants to be accessible to all the people in the county, anytime they have a concern or need.
"Will I be able to solve all the problems? Probably not," Kirouac said. "I will certainly try. I will do my best."
The county commission will be almost completely new commissioners. Commissioner Arlene Tuck, District 4, is the one returning commissioner. Elected in 2018, her current term ends in 2022, where she would need to stand for reelection.
Commissioners Jim Brooks and Ron Handley decided not to run for reelection and Commissioner Greg Harris was defeated for reelection by Chris Campbell in the primaries.
Kathy Rapp won the seat held by Commissioner Don Elwell, District 2, who still had two years to serve a term, ran Clerk of Courts and lost in the primary. He served 10 years, from 2010 until now, reelected twice.
Brooks and Harris each served eight years. Brooks in Districts 1 and Harris in District 5, each elected in 2012 and reelected in 2016.
Handley served nine years, having been appointed to the District 3 seat in December 2011, and then elected twice.