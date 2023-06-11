County Commissioner Scott Kirouac wants to know from county staff how much it will cost to do an impact fee study.
If it costs too much, and if not enough other commissioners want to impose fees when it’s done, he’d rather not have the study at all.
He has several reasons for this having to do with what fees were enacted originally, what infrastructure the county needs right now, whether or not the fees can pay for those needs and whether or not current growth supports the need.
He won’t know until the next Board of County Commissioners meeting in Sebring just where the other commissioners stand on the issue, per Florida Government in the Sunshine laws. For now, doing the study currently has a rough estimate of $200,000, he said.
There’s other things to spend that money on, he said, things impact fees wouldn’t fund, like budget items in the new Department of Critical Infrastructure and fixing existing drainage.
Kirouac holds the District 3 seat, which encompasses the part of the county covered by the City of Sebring limits. He has also fielded calls from many people outside the city in the West Sebring communities of Sun ‘N Lake, Sebring Country Estates and Sebring Hills, which also fall under Commission Chair Chris Campbell, District 5.
Commissioners are elected at large, and any of them can receive and address issues that come up in any area of the county, though they must live in the district they represent.
Kirouac and Campbell have fielded calls about drainage issues. Kirouac suggested to the Highlands News-Sun on Thursday that a moderate $20 annual fee on developed land and a $5 annual fee on vacant land might raise as much as $1 million or more for drainage improvements.
Impact fees, by contrast, he said, don’t pay to fix old infrastructure, and he also said the original fee study assumed greater growth than the county has seen in the 18 years since then. In Fiscal Year 2005-06, Tindale-Oliver & Associates Inc., now called Tindale Oliver, did a study, and county commissioners then set fees at 50% of the study’s recommendation for education and at 25% for emergency services, libraries, parks, recreation, correctional institutions, law enforcement and transportation.
Impact fees must be revisited every five years to ensure they meet actual needs. Fees went into effect in 2007, followed by the Great Recession, prompting commissioners to suspend the fees in 2009.
Since then, the School Board of Highlands County has covered much of its capital improvement needs with a half-cent sales tax. The county has covered some of its needs by adjusting the garbage assessment and imposing a countywide fire assessment.
At the last meeting, when commissioners voted to keep impact fees in moratorium for another year, Commissioner Arlene Tuck asked if the county had the option of making the current moratorium indefinite. County Attorney Sherry Sutphen recommended small extension periods to force commissioners to make an ultimate decision on a study and whether or not to reinstate the fees.
