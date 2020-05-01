The soft glow of the afternoon sunset was giving way to the early evening. I was sitting alone on the porch of a house owned by the University of New Hampshire in Colebrook near the Canadian border. I was working for a 4-H camp and since the summer camp duties I had been hired for were not pressing, I was asked to travel north and do some repairs to this house. It had no electricity or running water so it was like camping out in a house.
As I sat on the porch enjoying a Corona out of the cooler and watching the sunset, I heard an unmistakable howl. I had heard it previously in the wilds of Canada on a canoe trip and on countless nature shows. Once you have heard a Timber Wolf howl, you don’t forget it. One howl turned into another and then yipping and barking started. There seemed to be a pack in the woods just down the hill from the house.
It turned out there was a wolf rescue kennel just down the road and I went down to visit the next day. The center was not open to the public but after striking up a conversation with the manager and sharing my fascination with wolves, I was soon led on a tour. There were many animals in the large, high fenced yard, some crossbreeds and others full blooded timber wolves. I got really close to the fence and the manager asked that I not look directly into their eyes as that would appear to be a challenge. I did lean my cheek up to the fence and was then licked — “kissed” — by one of the biggest wolves I had ever seen. They were curious too. We all experience the unexpected and unintended events in our lives. How we understand and appreciate these situations can have a benefit. Here is another example I have experienced:
My first full-time job out of college was as assistant director of Outdoor Education at George Williams College’s field campus in Williams Bay, Wisconsin. We served 6,000 to 8,000 middle school age students for a week at a time during the school year. They were mostly from northern Illinois schools. We had dorms for the students to stay in for the week, a large dining hall and an adjacent forest and farm to lead nature programs. I worked six and a half days a week, and I loved it.
This particular first day, I met the arriving buses and greeted the students and school staff and led them to the dorms to get their stuff settled in. Shortly after that I led a group on a nature walk. They saw me again at lunch in the dining hall when I led songs with my guitar. After lunch they had more environmental programs, dinner and songs. At the end of the day, there was a campfire, and more songs before the students headed to the dorms for the evening.
At about 9:30 p.m. I was in my office catching up on things and relaxing a bit, when the phone rang. The toilets were stopped up in the dorm and water was overflowing all over the place. I called maintenance and then headed to the dorm with a plunger in hand. It wasn’t the first time this had happened. As I arrived and started to go up to the second floor, water was cascading down the stairs like a fish ladder. I reached the second floor and this little girl came out of her room, saw me and then said, “Are you the plumber too?” Yep, at that time I was the plumber until the calvary arrived with mops and other cleaning supplies. I just smiled and went about unplugging things.
The point of these two stories is that with our current COVID-19 crisis we are forced to deal with the unexpected, changes, and adjustments we never expected. Some situations are welcome as I have had more time for projects that have been delayed, although I haven’t heard any wolf howls in the neighborhood. Others are not so much fun and stressful. We may not have a choice with some of the things we need and should do, but have a choice how we feel about it. I choose to take a more positive approach. Prepare for the worst and hope for the best.
Dale Carnegie said, “It isn’t what you have or who you are or where you are or what you are doing that makes you happy or unhappy. It is what you think about it.”
I choose to think positive in dealing with the unexpected situation we find ourselves in. Stay safe, stay home, and realize we are all in this together and don’t forget where the plunger is.