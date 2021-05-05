LAKE PLACID — Antoinette Kissel’s face was all smiles as she walked into the front lobby of Balmoral Assisted Living on Monday. The lobby was set up with goodies, giant balloons that read 102 and best of all, friends to celebrate her birthday. Kissel was born on May 3, 1919.
Monday was filled with surprises for the spry centenarian as her niece and her husband, Pam and Tim Moore, made a surprise visit all the way from the heart of Texas to be with her. They took her to Island View Restaurant and Pub for lunch and her daughter, Patte Walters from Lake Placid, joined them. The Moores had not seen Kissel since her 100th birthday. Kissel enjoys a good party and has had big celebrations for her 90th and 100th as well.
Kissel’s lunch with family was a surprise as well as the party at Balmoral. Darlene Jeffers is the executive director at Balmoral and it happened to also be her birthday.
“This is news to me,” she said. “For some reason, they must like me. It’s Darlene’s birthday also, but she’s 38. She’s my little girl.”
Kissel’s smile is ever-present and contagious. Her eyes sparkle when she talks about her family. Kissel shared her thoughts on longevity.
“I don’t know. The only thing I can say, is God has been very good to me,” she said. “My family has been good and I’ve got a lot of friends. I said to my daughter today, ‘You know honey, God has been so good to me. I’m so lucky I can get around and I’ve got so many good friends and relatives and family. They’ve all been very good to me and I love them all.”
Originally Kissel hails from Ohio, but moved to Fort Myers when her kids were in school. Just about a month ago, she moved to Balmoral to be near to her daughter; before that, she lived independently. She is pleased with her decision to move.
“I love this place,” she exclaimed. “I’ve only been here one month but I love all of the workers and the people that I come in contact with.”
Kissel said she did not have any tips or tricks to long life. Although she did play golf regularly until the age of 95.
“At 102, I’ve used up all my tricks,” she laughed. “I miss my golf.
On June 21, either 1950 or perhaps 1952 (she was unsure), she married Carl Kissel. She said they were married for 27 years before his death. The couple had three children: a son in Sarasota, Paul Kissel, and Patte as well as a daughter, Carol Cook, who passed away.
Kissel said she worked in Cincinnati and married her husband. She began her career as a teacher but left after they had children. Once they were in school, she continued to work as a secretary in Fort Myers.
She said the biggest change she has seen in her lifetime is computers. She had a conversation with her daughter Carol before she died, questioning the need for a computer. Her daughter compared her mother’s need for a typewriter to her generation’s need for computers. So, she got one. However, it was a dinosaur. Her son got her an iPod so she could make calls and email. She is trying to keep up with the techies. Although she admits it is getting harder.
“I wonder what the next hundred years will bring,” Kissel said.